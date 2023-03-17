Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Shares Down 2.6%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.34. 195,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 471,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
