Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Holdings Lowered by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,633 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for 1.9% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $802,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 752,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,602,000 after purchasing an additional 87,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.
ATVI stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,266,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,267,008. The company has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.62.
In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
