Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Holdings Lowered by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,633 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for 1.9% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $802,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 752,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,602,000 after purchasing an additional 87,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

ATVI stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,266,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,267,008. The company has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Articles

