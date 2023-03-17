adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €130.00 ($139.78) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADS. Baader Bank set a €133.00 ($143.01) price objective on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €162.00 ($174.19) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

adidas stock opened at €141.94 ($152.62) on Friday. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($216.14). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €145.62 and a 200-day moving average of €132.05.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

