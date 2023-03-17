Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $356.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $352.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $473.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.70.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

