Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 285,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,510,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,846,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 149,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,686,000 after buying an additional 11,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,040 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.86. The stock had a trading volume of 47,265,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,780,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $125.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.08 billion, a PE ratio of 109.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.26.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.