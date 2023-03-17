Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) COO Sells $10,420.80 in Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) COO Peter Soparkar sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $10,420.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,394.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 811,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,374. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $74.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.77. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.82.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Adverum Biotechnologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,095,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 55,529.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,591,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 5,581,844 shares during the last quarter. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,638,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 950.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 830,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 751,753 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

ADVM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

(Get Rating)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.