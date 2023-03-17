AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) Trading Down 1.6%

AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX – Get Rating) shares were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 8,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 28,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

AEX Gold Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 19.90 and a quick ratio of 19.77. The company has a market cap of C$109.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31.

About AEX Gold

(Get Rating)

AEX Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. It holds interests in licenses covering an area of 7,615.85 square kilometers located in South Greenland. The company was formerly known as Alopex Gold Inc and changed its name to AEX Gold Inc in June 2018.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AEX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.