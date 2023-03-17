Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO Sells $220,460.04 in Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 14,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $220,460.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,537.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agiliti Stock Performance

NYSE AGTI opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Agiliti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Institutional Trading of Agiliti

About Agiliti

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Agiliti by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $99,000.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

