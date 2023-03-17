Airbus (EPA:AIR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $119.04

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €119.04 ($128.00) and traded as high as €122.86 ($132.11). Airbus shares last traded at €122.18 ($131.38), with a volume of 1,175,948 shares trading hands.

AIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($112.90) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

