Align Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 255 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Target by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Shares of TGT opened at $163.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.29 and its 200-day moving average is $160.72.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

