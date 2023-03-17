Align Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 717 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $97.35.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.