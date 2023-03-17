Align Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 901 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,766 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $99.03 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $124.36. The stock has a market cap of $172.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

