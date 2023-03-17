Align Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 585.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.83%. The firm had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.