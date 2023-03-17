Align Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Align Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $132,000.
Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
DISV stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.90.
About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF
The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV)
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.