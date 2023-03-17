Align Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Align Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $132,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DISV stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.90.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

