Align Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,226 Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Align Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $51.03 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $61.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

