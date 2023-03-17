Align Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,226 Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEMGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Align Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $51.03 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $61.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.