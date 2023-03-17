Align Wealth Management LLC Invests $59,000 in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 895.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Ubiquiti from $221.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
Ubiquiti Trading Up 2.3 %
Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.
About Ubiquiti
Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ubiquiti (UI)
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.