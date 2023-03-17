Align Wealth Management LLC Invests $59,000 in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 895.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Ubiquiti from $221.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Ubiquiti Trading Up 2.3 %

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

Shares of UI stock opened at $267.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.98. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.15 and a twelve month high of $350.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

About Ubiquiti

(Get Rating)

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.