Align Wealth Management LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,617,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,544,657,000 after purchasing an additional 393,245 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,183 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,005,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $655,579,000 after purchasing an additional 126,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $28.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average is $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.