Align Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 4.8% of Align Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 206,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $22.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $25.43.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.