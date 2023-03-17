Align Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Align Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $91,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $397.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $402.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

