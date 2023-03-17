Align Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 85 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $718,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $472.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $483.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.20.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

