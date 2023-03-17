Align Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,650 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.0% in the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Shares of BEP opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.59. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.338 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -225.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Recommended Stories

