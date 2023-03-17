Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Downgraded to Market Perform at TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. TD Cowen currently has $1.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIRD. BTIG Research started coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. William Blair cut Allbirds from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim cut Allbirds from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush cut Allbirds from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Allbirds from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allbirds currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.15.

NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $1.06 on Monday. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.90.

In other Allbirds news, Director Dan Levitan purchased 75,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $81,859.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,785.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Allbirds news, Director Dan Levitan purchased 75,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $81,859.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,785.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $29,807.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,390.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,896 shares of company stock worth $452,220. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Allbirds by 651.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Allbirds by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Allbirds by 1,721.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Allbirds by 847.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Allbirds by 1,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 765,072 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

