Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Short Interest Down 6.6% in February

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the February 13th total of 7,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.
Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance
Shares of ALGM stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.01. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $47.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $33,768.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,390.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $255,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $33,768.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,390.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,068,500 shares of company stock valued at $191,316,709. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,633,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,940,000 after purchasing an additional 263,189 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,924,000 after purchasing an additional 170,171 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,041,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,968,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,116,000 after purchasing an additional 75,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,104,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,833,000 after purchasing an additional 44,623 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
