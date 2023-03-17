Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Noble Financial started coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $27.63.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $700.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.50 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 23.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.74%. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 107,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period.

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

