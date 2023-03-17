American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAL. Barclays boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $14.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,412.00 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 84.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.