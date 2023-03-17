American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Citigroup

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of AXL stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $891.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Insider Activity

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $265,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.