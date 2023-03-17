American National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

American National Bank trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1,087.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 48,163 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Fastenal by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 644,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,977,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.66.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FAST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.