American National Bank Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,171 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 200.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,104,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,277. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

