American National Bank Purchases 2,045 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American National Bank grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 275.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Argus raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.53. 2,680,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,772. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $194.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.