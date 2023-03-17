American National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

American National Bank lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 738.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. HSBC increased their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. OTR Global upgraded NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $151.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.66.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,309,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,831,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

