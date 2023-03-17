Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.1 %

AMGN stock opened at $234.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

