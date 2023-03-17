Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AMRS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amyris from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Amyris from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amyris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.
Amyris Stock Performance
AMRS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,765,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,415. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. The company has a market cap of $419.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.10. Amyris has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $5.15.
About Amyris
Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
