Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AMRS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amyris from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Amyris from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amyris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

AMRS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,765,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,415. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. The company has a market cap of $419.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.10. Amyris has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $5.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,965,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after buying an additional 2,401,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,007,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,109,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 949,232 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,628,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amyris by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 726,367 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

