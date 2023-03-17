Analysts Set Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) PT at $212.67

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equifax from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Equifax from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $200.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $243.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.30.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.