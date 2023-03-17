Apella Capital LLC Acquires 3,500 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. CastleKnight Management LP grew its stake in United Airlines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in United Airlines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in United Airlines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in United Airlines by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in United Airlines by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

UAL stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.93. 2,182,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,812,287. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $55.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.