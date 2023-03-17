Apella Capital LLC Buys 15,951 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $7,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 58,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ESGV stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.32. 240,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.06.

