Apella Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,447,056,000 after acquiring an additional 116,630 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,923,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,859,000 after buying an additional 1,315,875 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,318,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,461,000 after buying an additional 54,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,304,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,069,000 after buying an additional 106,939 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock traded down $10.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $303.41. 321,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $334.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.29. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $364.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.25.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

