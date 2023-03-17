Apella Capital LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFEM traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $22.61. 37,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,547. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $26.68.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

