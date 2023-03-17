Apella Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,941. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $127.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.76.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

