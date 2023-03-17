Apella Capital LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 295,300.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth $158,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

BATS OMFL traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.05. 440,943 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.73.

