Apella Capital LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,045,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,904,000 after purchasing an additional 101,830 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,016,000 after purchasing an additional 286,740 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,524,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 66,112 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,179,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,146,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 33,599 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OMFL traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,943 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.73.

