APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APG shares. Barclays upped their price target on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of APi Group to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APi Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in APi Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in APi Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in APi Group by 1,075.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 39,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of APG stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. APi Group has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $24.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading

