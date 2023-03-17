Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

AIT opened at $134.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.30. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $149.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,160,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,160,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,262,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after buying an additional 459,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,563,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3,318.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 226,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,536,000 after buying an additional 219,800 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 443.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 206,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,013,000 after buying an additional 168,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,394.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after buying an additional 151,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.