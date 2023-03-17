Ardor (ARDR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.58 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0946 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $94.48 million and $3.58 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00065573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00048088 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007993 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00020774 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000826 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.