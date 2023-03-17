Argus Downgrades First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Neutral

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

FRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded First Republic Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Sterne Agee CRT raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

NYSE:FRC opened at $34.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.93. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $174.21.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 9,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,045,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,267 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 110,317.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $218,778,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,127,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,291,000 after buying an additional 1,494,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,071,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,609,000 after buying an additional 862,373 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

