Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Raymond James

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Shares of ARIS stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Aris Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.00 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after buying an additional 686,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 35,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

