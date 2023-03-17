Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $225.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.71.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $148.24 and a 52 week high of $202.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,762.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Patrick Murphy Gallagher sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $956,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,098 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,680,000 after purchasing an additional 266,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,312,000 after purchasing an additional 880,314 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,431,788,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,576,000 after purchasing an additional 300,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,534,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,932,000 after purchasing an additional 66,186 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.