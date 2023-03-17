Artis REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:AX)

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Artis REIT Stock Performance

Artis REIT has a 12-month low of C$12.82 and a 12-month high of C$14.42.

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($1.38). The company had revenue of C$94.10 million for the quarter.

About Artis REIT

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

