Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARTW opened at $2.00 on Monday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

