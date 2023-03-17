Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Shares Down 4.3%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 62,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.45 target price on shares of Ascendant Resources in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.50, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19.

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

