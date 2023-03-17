ASD Price Up 16.2% This Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, ASD has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a market cap of $32.37 million and $4.33 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00008919 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00031355 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001931 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00019893 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003670 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00201288 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,654.47 or 0.99723941 BTC.

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04748161 USD and is up 9.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,427,172.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

